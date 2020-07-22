Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.96

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.96 and traded as high as $194.70. Centamin shares last traded at $194.70, with a volume of 5,389,863 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centamin to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Centamin to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 184 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Panmure Gordon upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 131 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 179.38 ($2.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.96.

Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

