Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.78 million, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.