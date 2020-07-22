China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.79. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 3,038,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.