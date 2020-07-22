China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 384,000 shares traded.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

