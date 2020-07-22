Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,974,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,001.47.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total value of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,412,683.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,164.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,176.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,061.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $885.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

