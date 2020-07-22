Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,580.22 ($44.06).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,510 ($43.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,294.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,793.66. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

