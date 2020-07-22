Citizens Financial Group Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

