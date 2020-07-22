Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.14) target price (down previously from GBX 1,240 ($15.26)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($17.35) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,273.90 ($15.68).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,163 ($14.31) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.93 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,663 ($20.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,210.87.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

