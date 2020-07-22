Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

