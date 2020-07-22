Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

