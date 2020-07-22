Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,778.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,256.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

