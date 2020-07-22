ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns Equal weight Rating from Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTEC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 235 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.45 ($2.63).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 200.80 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 401.60. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.41.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

