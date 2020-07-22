Corbenic Partners LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corbenic Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

