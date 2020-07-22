Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

