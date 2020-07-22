CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.52. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 44,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 235,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 140,230 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

