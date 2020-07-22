CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.10

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as low as $7.57. CSP shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned 0.70% of CSP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.