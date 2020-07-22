CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 357.3% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after buying an additional 2,185,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 579.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 2,010,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after buying an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,054,599 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.