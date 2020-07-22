DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

