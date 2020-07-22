Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.23 Million

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $105.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $105.96 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $121.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $478.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.40 million to $481.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $500.17 million, with estimates ranging from $493.60 million to $503.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TACO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.