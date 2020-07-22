Desjardins Begins Coverage on WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:TSE:WELL)

Research analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:TSE:WELL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

TSE:WELL stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday.

