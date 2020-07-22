Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $50.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $42.11 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.