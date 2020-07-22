Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.25 million.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

TSE:DRT opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million and a PE ratio of -27.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.