Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $191.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.59. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.