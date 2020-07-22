DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,778.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

