Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

