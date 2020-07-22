Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ETN opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

