Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $15,725,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $207.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

