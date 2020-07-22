Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.46. Edap Tms shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 102,700 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 203.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

