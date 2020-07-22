Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.55.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 218.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,400 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 598,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

