Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $27,510,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

