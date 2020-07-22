Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $72,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,118.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 208,924 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 96.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

