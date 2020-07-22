Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

