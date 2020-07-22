Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $613.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $615.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $580.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

