Empirical Finance LLC Buys 798 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

