Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,354,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

