Empirical Finance LLC Has $274,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,061.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,975 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

