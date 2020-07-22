Empirical Finance LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

