Empirical Finance LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

