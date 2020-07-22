Empirical Finance LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

NYSE ITW opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

