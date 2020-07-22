Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

