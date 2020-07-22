Empirical Finance LLC Invests $205,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after acquiring an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

