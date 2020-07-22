Empirical Finance LLC Invests $225,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

NYSE FDX opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

