Empirical Finance LLC Invests $287,000 in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

