Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

