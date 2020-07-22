Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 488.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $437.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 127.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.81.

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

