Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $914,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 805.0% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 122,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,704,000 after buying an additional 109,290 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 125.9% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $415.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

