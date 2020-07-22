Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,304 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,386,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,821,000 after acquiring an additional 797,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.30. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

