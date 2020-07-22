Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after acquiring an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

