Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

