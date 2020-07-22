Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,730,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,354,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

